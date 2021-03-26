Systems in place to make sure teens get correct vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a little more than a week, anyone 16 and older who wants to get a coronavirus vaccine will be allowed to schedule an appointment.

While health departments are encouraging people to take whichever one is available to them, teenagers are having to shop around for the Pfizer vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older.

Places giving the shots like Sparrow are making sure they have systems in place to assure teenagers are getting the right vaccine.

“The safety of myself and the safety of others,” said 16-year-old Annie McIlhagga. “I was more nervous about going back to school and not having it. I think that’s going to soothe any anxieties than cause them.”

McIlhagga’s school recently went back to in-person learning, and she’s already had to quarantine because of possible exposure at school.

But if she’s vaccinated she wouldn’t have to.

That’s because the CDC said people who are fully vaccinated don’t have to quarantine if they’ve been exposed.

“I learn best when I’m at in-person school, but really the safest way for all of us to be there is if everyone who can get vaccinated is,” said McIlhagga.

People who are 16 and 17 years of age can only get one of the three vaccines.

Sparrow is putting systems in place to make sure those kids get the Pfizer vaccine- starting with the appointments.

“They can only be scheduled by people in that age group. And they are for specific days so they are for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,” said Elizabeth Reust, Sparrow Lab Manager.

The Ingham County Health Department said it is sending emails to teens on its waiting list with appointments to clinics were Pfizer is available.

17-year-old Collin Gardner is on several waiting lists so he’s ready when it’s his turn.

“Making sure we did a bunch of places just so that if one list was longer than the other, I would have an opportunity to get mine sooner rather than later,” Gardner said.

Now he just needs to get an appointment.

“Finding a time and a place to get it will be the most difficult part,” said Gardner.

The health department said Pfizer is the most common vaccine in Ingham County right now.

Teenagers also need to go to their appointments with a parent or guardian so they can give consent for the vaccine.

The health department is encouraging people who want the vaccine to sign up now for waiting lists wherever possible- including the FEMA vaccination site at Ford Field.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.