Superheroes make socially distant visit to young patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Some of Sparrow hospital’s youngest patients are still smiling after a super socially distanced visit by super heroes.

Batman, Wonder Woman, Captain marvel and Spiderman all lined up outside of the hospital’s Children’s Center Thursday afternoon to wave to the patients.

The kids -- of course -- waved back from their windows to maintain social distance.

It was the next best thing to seeing them up close.

“Even if we can’t see them in-person, we know this will brighten their day and maybe help them through anything that’s difficult for them like surgery or an illness,” said Captain Marvel.

The superheroes are from the League of Enchantment.

They even brought gifts for the children.

Sparrow hopes to continue these special distanced visits between the kids and heroes until safety protocols in the hospitals allow for in-person visits.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

