Red Sox Scratch Pitcher Rodriguez

-UNDATED (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have scratched Eduardo Rodriguez as their opening day starter because of a “dead arm” that pushed back his final spring tuneup. Nathan Eovaldi (ee-VAHL’-dee) will face the Baltimore Orioles in the April 1 opener instead. Manager Alex Cora says Rodriguez missed a bullpen session on Wednesday, two days after lasting just two innings in a spring training start against Tampa Bay. He played catch yesterday and felt fine. Rodriguez was also supposed to start the 2020 opener before coming down with COVID-19 and related heart problems. Eovaldi also started the opener in Rodriguez’s place last year.

