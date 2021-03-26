Advertisement

Red Sox Scratch Pitcher Rodriguez

FILE - Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by...
FILE - Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez during the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park in Boston, in this Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, file photo.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021
-UNDATED (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have scratched Eduardo Rodriguez as their opening day starter because of a “dead arm” that pushed back his final spring tuneup. Nathan Eovaldi (ee-VAHL’-dee) will face the Baltimore Orioles in the April 1 opener instead. Manager Alex Cora says Rodriguez missed a bullpen session on Wednesday, two days after lasting just two innings in a spring training start against Tampa Bay. He played catch yesterday and felt fine. Rodriguez was also supposed to start the 2020 opener before coming down with COVID-19 and related heart problems. Eovaldi also started the opener in Rodriguez’s place last year.

