Portland raising money for riverfront park revitalization

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Portland is looking to raise money to revitalize William Toan Park, a riverside park in the city’s historic downtown area.

The Portland DDA has decided to give Toan Park a much-needed facelift while fulfilling a promise made to residents to create a splash pad for hot summer months.

Highlights of the plans for the new park include:

another alternative for refreshing water fun where residents and visitors can ‘burn off a little steam’.

an attractive pavilion and other shaded areas to gather

a river overlook platform

and a fire feature, which will extend use through all of Michigan’s seasons.

The Portland DDA will match $1.50 for each tax-deductible dollar raised, making donated funds go further to reach the park’s full potential.

Donations can be made HERE. Donors have the option to give an amount in various levels, some that will enter them to win prize packages, get their names on a sculpture or plaque, or a landscape feature in memory of a loved one.

The city put together a video featuring City Manager S. Tutt Gorman and Portland Public Schools superintendent William Heath getting caught by police splashing in the Grand River.

