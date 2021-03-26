One North Kitchen and Bar in Jackson is celebrating International Whiskey Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It seems like there’s a National Day or International Day for everything and that includes whiskey! International Whiskey Day takes place on Saturday, March 27th and One North Kitchen & Bar in Jackson has some great ways for you to enjoy the day. Have fun and drink responsbily!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.