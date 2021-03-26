Neogen faces criticism for blocking shortcut to local library

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -For years, people who wanted to get to the plaza where the Capital Area District Library’s South Lansing branch sits were able to cut through a parking lot to avoid a busy intersection.

Now some of them are upset that a company put up a fence blocking their access to that shortcut.

10-year resident Diane Bloom says she would normally ride her bike to get to the library.

But now, she has to ride up Holmes Road all the way to Cedar Street where she says she does not feel as safe.

“It’s a very very high trafficked and very high-speed thoroughfare,” said Bloom.

Diane Bloom is just one of many people who used to cut through the Neogen parking lot at the corner of Holmes Road and Cedar St. on bikes or in cars.

“Patrons were upset. The community was upset because they had used that access for a long time. And turning left out onto Cedar can be dangerous and difficult at certain times of the day,” said head librarian of Lansing branches Melissa Cole.

But Neogen says allowing people to continue using its parking lot was dangerous to its employees.

The company gave News 10 a statement that said: “We had numerous near-misses with cars speeding through the parking lot.”

“People have been going through here to the library for more than 22 years, but the plaza predates that even, so my contention is that this has been more than 20 years makes this a public right of way,” said Bloom.

But her contention doesn’t carry any legal weight.

The city confirmed the fence is fully compliant with zoning ordinances and there are no easements allowing anyone to have access across the property.

In short, Neogen is within its rights to block access to Holmes Road.

This leaves Bloom to wish the company would have listened to her arguments.

“Just opening that pedestrian sidewalk would have been a big deal. What harm would some library patrons do to this company here?” she said.

