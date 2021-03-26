MSU facing Friday deadline for release of Nassar documents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees is facing a deadline from the state attorney general to release documents related to the Larry Nassar scandal.

A bipartisan group of state legislators from both the House and the Senate is calling on the university to do just that. The MSU Board of Trustees says the nearly 6,000 documents fall under attorney-client privilege.

47 members of the legislature signed the letter, which was sent to the Board of Trustees. The lawmakers reiterated the board’s request in 2017 to have the attorney general’s office conduct the review. They say the effort to restore public trust in the school is long overdue.

“It’s my belief that all survivors of sex assault should have access to justice,” said Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Okemos). “By withholding these 6,000 documents, MSU is not allowing everyone to have the justice that they deserve.”

AG Dana Nessel says the state’s investigation into the Nassar scandal will have to close today if MSU does not release the documents.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

