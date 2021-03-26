Advertisement

MSP looking for armed man in Elmira who allegedly committed sexual assault

(WLUC)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMIRA, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police are looking for an armed man in the Elmira area who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman from the Lansing area at gunpoint. The victim escaped in the Elmira area.

The suspect is described as a thin black male who stands at approximately 5′8. He will be wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and a holster on his left side.

The suspect fled on foot and is still at large.

Michigan State Police consider this man to be armed and dangerous.

Contact MSP headquarters at 517-332-2521 if you have any information or tips.

