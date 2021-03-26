Moores Park pool rehab assessment report complete, two options presented

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the City of Lansing announced the rehabilitation assessment report of the historic Moores Park Pool conducted by Wigen Tincknell Associates Architects (WTA) has been completed.

The report includes data concerning the probable cost of proper rehabilitation of the pool, fundraising options, and other observations.

WTA’s report offers two overall rehabilitation options and the possible associated costs. The two rehabilitation cost options are broken down into three different categories, including immediate necessary and maintenance costs.

Option 1, preferred by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) and the U.S. National Park Service includes the design of a pool wall that is expected to last 20 years. The total estimated cost of Option 1 is up to approximately $4.8 million.

Option 2 corrects additional code deficiencies as discussed with the Michigan Health Department and includes the design of a pool wall that is expected to last roughly 50 years. The total estimated cost of Option 2 is approximately $6.3 million.

“This report provides much needed data and information as we look at what it would cost to properly rehabilitate the Moores Park Pool,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “The City has many financial demands for necessary services, recreation, roads and sidewalks, and safety needs across the entire city. I look forward to working with the Friends of the Moores Park Pool on a community fundraising plan, potential grant opportunities, and collaborating with them as we move forward.”

The Friends of the Moores Park Pool is a group of Lansing area residents who have come together to work in conjunction with the City of Lansing to preserve this historic summer landmark.

The group has nearly reached its goal to raise $30,000 to pay for 50% of the overall cost of the assessment.

“To protect the oldest surviving Bintz pool in America, our group is focused on restoring and maintaining this historic gem as an invaluable asset and community space for generations to come,” said Veronica Gracia-Wing, chair of the Friends of the Moores Park Pool. “As this process continues to evolve, we are committed to strong citizen advocacy for the pool and to strategically and creatively explore all possible options for its next chapter.”

Designed by former Lansing City Engineer Wesley Bintz and built in 1922, the J.H. Moores Memorial Natatorium, known as the Moores Park Pool, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There are more than 100 Bintz-designed pools in municipalities across the country.

For nearly 100 years, the pool has provided summer recreation, swim lessons and athletic competitions, social interaction, and relaxation to Lansing residents and beyond. When open, the Moores Park Pool operates seven days a week, 10 weeks out of the year.

The full report can be read HERE with the projected cost summary starting on page 57.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.