MIOSHA launches COVID-19 citations dashboard

The dashboard is designed to enhance transparency by providing status updates for COVID-19 workplace safety enforcement actions
(MIOSHA/CDC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the goal of enhancing transparency and providing ongoing information related to COVID-19 workplace safety violations, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has launched a new online resource to streamline reporting of workplace safety citations related to COVID-19.

The new MIOSHA COVID-19 enforcement actions dashboard will provide the full citation document and a brief description of the violation, as well as update where each citation is in the enforcement process. It will be updated at Michigan.gov/MIOSHACOVIDCitations each Friday at 3 p.m.

The dashboard includes the following categories:

  • Citations abated, penalty paid, case closed
  • Awaiting abatement or penalty, case open
  • Under formal appeal
  • Citation vacated
  • Most recent

The cited employers have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. A cited employer may choose to enter into a Penalty Reduction Agreement with MIOSHA and agree to abate noted hazards by the abatement date provided within the citation and will receive a 50% reduction in penalties.

Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that abatement has been completed.

Employers can also schedule a consultative visit directly with MIOSHA’s Consultation, Education and Training (CET) Division via phone 800-866-4674 or request CET services online.

To report health and safety concerns in the workplace, go to Michigan.gov/MIOSHAComplaint.

