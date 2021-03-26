MIOSHA launches COVID-19 citations dashboard
The dashboard is designed to enhance transparency by providing status updates for COVID-19 workplace safety enforcement actions
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the goal of enhancing transparency and providing ongoing information related to COVID-19 workplace safety violations, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has launched a new online resource to streamline reporting of workplace safety citations related to COVID-19.
The new MIOSHA COVID-19 enforcement actions dashboard will provide the full citation document and a brief description of the violation, as well as update where each citation is in the enforcement process. It will be updated at Michigan.gov/MIOSHACOVIDCitations each Friday at 3 p.m.
The dashboard includes the following categories:
- Citations abated, penalty paid, case closed
- Awaiting abatement or penalty, case open
- Under formal appeal
- Citation vacated
- Most recent
The cited employers have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. A cited employer may choose to enter into a Penalty Reduction Agreement with MIOSHA and agree to abate noted hazards by the abatement date provided within the citation and will receive a 50% reduction in penalties.
Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that abatement has been completed.
Employers can also schedule a consultative visit directly with MIOSHA’s Consultation, Education and Training (CET) Division via phone 800-866-4674 or request CET services online.
To report health and safety concerns in the workplace, go to Michigan.gov/MIOSHAComplaint.
