MIOSHA launches COVID-19 citations dashboard

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the goal of enhancing transparency and providing ongoing information related to COVID-19 workplace safety violations, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has launched a new online resource to streamline reporting of workplace safety citations related to COVID-19.

The new MIOSHA COVID-19 enforcement actions dashboard will provide the full citation document and a brief description of the violation, as well as update where each citation is in the enforcement process. It will be updated at Michigan.gov/MIOSHACOVIDCitations each Friday at 3 p.m.

The dashboard includes the following categories:

Citations abated, penalty paid, case closed

Awaiting abatement or penalty, case open

Under formal appeal

Citation vacated

Most recent

The cited employers have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. A cited employer may choose to enter into a Penalty Reduction Agreement with MIOSHA and agree to abate noted hazards by the abatement date provided within the citation and will receive a 50% reduction in penalties.

Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that abatement has been completed.

Employers can also schedule a consultative visit directly with MIOSHA’s Consultation, Education and Training (CET) Division via phone 800-866-4674 or request CET services online.

To report health and safety concerns in the workplace, go to Michigan.gov/MIOSHAComplaint.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

