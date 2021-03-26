Advertisement

Miller Lite releases candles scented with bar smells to support service workers

Do you miss the sights, sounds, and smells of the bars pre-pandemic?
Miller Lite is releasing candles that bring back memories of bars, pre-pandemic.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are distinct smells, sounds, and sights in a bar that bring back a time and place. With the pandemic making it nearly impossible to experience that once again, Miller Lite is helping with one of those senses by releasing a limited-edition candle scented with bar smells.

Coming in three scents, Dive Bar, Beer Garden, and Game Day, the candles are a light-hearted way to celebrate the reopening of bars and restaurants across the U.S. and Canada, said Carol Krienik, associate marketing manager for Miller Lite.

“We know people are so eager to be shoulder-to-shoulder again in a bar like it used to be,” she says. “In the environment we’re in right now, Miller Time can’t happen in the bars we love, so we’re bringing that experience to our drinkers as much as we can so they can have that Miller Time feeling at home.”

All three candles call to mind the atmosphere of some of our favorite gathering places.

  • Dive Bar mixes scents of musk, tobacco, pine, and yeast to conjure “dim lights, a faint glass clinking and the sinus-clearing sensation of a puddle that somehow exists indoors.”
  • Beer Garden features green moss, warm pretzel, cracked wood, and sunburn to “evoke a day spent outdoors as the scent of tropical sunscreens mixes with the staple garden eats that fill the air.”
  • Game Day’s scents are salted peanut, jalapeno, and cracked leather, mixing “top notes of the most ordered bar snacks on game day with the subtle power of comfortable cracked leather, the ideal backdrop to a freshly opened beer.”

The candles are available online for $20, with all proceeds of the candles going to support the United States Bartenders’ Guild, a nonprofit that supports bartenders and other service industry professionals, as well as the Canadian hospitality industry.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

