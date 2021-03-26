Michigan Scratched From NCAA Hockey Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA Selection Committee scratched Michigan’s team from the 16-team field of the national hockey tournament. The Wolverines’ Covid issues were the reason. Michigan’s game against Duluth Friday thus is declared a no contest and Duluth moves on to the Regional final in Fargo, North Dakota to meet the North Dakota vs. American International winner with the winner of that game headed to the Frozen Four next month in Pittsburgh. Michigan ends its season with a 15-10-1 record. Notre Dame was scratched on Thursday for similar reasons leaving Wisconsin and Minnesota as the lone Big Ten representatives eligible to play games.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.