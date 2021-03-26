Advertisement

Michigan Scratched From NCAA Hockey Tournament

Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA Selection Committee scratched Michigan’s team from the 16-team field of the national hockey tournament. The Wolverines’ Covid issues were the reason. Michigan’s game against Duluth Friday thus is declared a no contest and Duluth moves on to the Regional final in Fargo, North Dakota to meet the North Dakota vs. American International winner with the winner of that game headed to the Frozen Four next month in Pittsburgh. Michigan ends its season with a 15-10-1 record. Notre Dame was scratched on Thursday for similar reasons leaving Wisconsin and Minnesota as the lone Big Ten representatives eligible to play games.

