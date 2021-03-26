Michigan has 3rd highest COVID-19 rate, Gov. Whitmer not considering new restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 1,400 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Michigan, up 50% from the week before

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Michigan now has the third-highest COVID-19 case rate in the US.

Health experts believe the growing cases are all because of the more contagious strains of the virus, and outbreaks tied to school sporting events.

Wednesday’s total of 4,454 cases was the highest in our state since Dec. 15 and the latest numbers are even worse.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is not considering new COVID-19 restrictions, even though case numbers and hospitalizations are spiking again. The governor was asked about it during the “Michigan Chronicle’s Pancakes and Politics” breakfast on Thursday.

However, she said she will not rule out new restrictions in the future if things continue to get worse.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.