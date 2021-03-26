Advertisement

March is American Red Cross Month

Tripp’s Auto Collision and the American Red Cross encourage you to make a donation
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The American Red Cross and Tripp’s Auto Shop and Collision have teamed up to help spread the word about the need for blood and platelet donations. Find out more about how you can volunteer to help the American Red Cross and how easy it is to make a donation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed
TJ Bucholz has been removed from the Downtown Lansing Inc. staff and Board of Directors:
CMU launches investigation into staff reportedly linked to TJ Bucholz allegations
Associate superintendent filed complaint against Haslett Public Schools, alleging harassment and retaliation
Detour for Olympic Broil
Mayor Schor responds after Olympic Broil owner frustrated over road closure in front of restaurant
Semi-rollover
Driver hospitalized after semi-rollover crash on I-69 at Lansing Road exit

Latest News

American Red Cross Tripps
American Red Cross Tripps
Peckham
Peckham has many jobs available for youth
File image
Local fundraiser surprises someone with an Easter Egg Hunt
Work It Out Wednesday: Stop starting over
Three tips to stop starting over when it comes to health and wellness