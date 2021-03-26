March is American Red Cross Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The American Red Cross and Tripp’s Auto Shop and Collision have teamed up to help spread the word about the need for blood and platelet donations. Find out more about how you can volunteer to help the American Red Cross and how easy it is to make a donation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.