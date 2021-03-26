Lugnuts hiring for game day positions
Looking for a fun summer job at the ballpark?
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts are looking for seasonal and game day staff to kick off the season.
Job seekers must be at least 16 years old and able to provide valid identification to prove their eligibility to work. Applications must be completed in order to receive an on-the-spot interview.
Positions include:
- Guest Services
- Box Office
- Ticket Takers
- Ushers
- Food Runners, Servers, and Bartenders
- Retail
- Grounds
- Post-Game Cleaning
Applications can be filled out online HERE. To apply by fax, mail, or in-person, download a printable application here.
The Lugnuts kickoff the 2021 season on May 4 against the Lake County Captains.
