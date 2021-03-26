Lugnuts hiring for game day positions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts are looking for seasonal and game day staff to kick off the season.

Job seekers must be at least 16 years old and able to provide valid identification to prove their eligibility to work. Applications must be completed in order to receive an on-the-spot interview.

Positions include:

Guest Services

Box Office

Ticket Takers

Ushers

Food Runners, Servers, and Bartenders

Retail

Grounds

Post-Game Cleaning

Applications can be filled out online HERE. To apply by fax, mail, or in-person, download a printable application here.

The Lugnuts kickoff the 2021 season on May 4 against the Lake County Captains.

