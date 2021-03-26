Advertisement

Local author opens true crime bookstore

By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jenn Carpenter, author of “Haunted Lansing” is bringing more haunted tales to REO Town.

After starting in a space inside Thrift Witch last October in Old Town, the store is getting a new home at 1132 South Washington Avenue.

“I’m most looking forward to getting to share my weird little shop with more people. My space in Old Town was very small and kind of tucked away in a basement, so it’s nice to have better visibility, which will hopefully lead to more traffic. And I love REO Town,” Carpenter said.

Products made here in Michigan like Faygo will also be sold in the shop.

Customers can expect a variety of new and used books on crime, movies on DVD and VHS, and other horror novelties like t-shirts and stickers.

“The majority of the true crime books have ties to Michigan history. And then there’s the fun stuff- the vintage movies and the specialty items,” Carpenter said. “I’ve teamed up with some really talented artists and makers from all over for a very different, eclectic selection.”

The grand opening of the new space is being held Saturday, March 27 at 10:45 A.M.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

