Lansing Community College will celebrate Cesar Chavez Day during virtual event

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Cesar Chavez Learning Center will hold the 11th Annual Cesar Chavez Day Celebration virtually.

This event will be happening on Wednesday, March 31 at 6 p.m. It is also free and open to the public.

The celebration will include speakers Diana Rivera, Dr. Nino Rodriguez, and Elena Herrada. There will be a special performance by the Everett High School Dance Team and Latino Student Organization.

Who is Cesar Chavez?

  • Chavez founded the National Farm Workers Association
  • He worked hard to raise the pay of farmworkers and to unionize
  • Chavez launched a strike against California’s grape growers in 1965 that lasted five years and led to a nationwide boycott of California grapes
  • His campaign included a 340-mile march and a 25-day hunger strike

Click here to register for the link.

