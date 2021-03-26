Jackson Meal Program Brings Fun and Healthy Food to Students

Jackson, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Public Schools have always worked hard to make their meal program fun and nutritious.

And luckily, the pandemic hasn’t slowed them down.

The Jackson Public School Meal Program helps to feed students one to three meals a day.

With some kids now learning through a hybrid schedule, those are started to be picked up and taken home.

Last summer, the was high demand for meal boxes to go.

That’s continued into the school year.

Each box provides three meals and they’re even available to pick up on Friday for weekend meals.

Something the community very much appreciates.

“Its about getting kids fed and getting them to try new things that are healthy.” said Steve trout, Chef and Catering Coordinator.

Students even had a visit from a celebrity chef earlier this year,

John Sugimura, owner of Pinku, a Japanese Street Food restaurant in Minneapolis brought a recipe for Japanese Street Food.

Students that are heading back to the classroom for in person learning will get more chances to sample these more of these inspired dishes.

“We’ll obviously be able to serve more kids and get our participation up back to where it was pre-pandemic.” said Brant Russell, Food Service Director.

Bringing kids back to the classroom and back the lunchroom, for healthy meals.

