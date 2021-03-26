Advertisement

In-person visits resume at MDOC facilities

The visits have not been allowed since last year due to the pandemic.
The Michigan Department of Corrections will once again allow in person visits starting March 26.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Friday, the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) will allow in-person visits to prisoners once again.

This has not been allowed since last year due to the pandemic.

The MDOC undertook a series of safety precautions to ensure in-person visits can resume safely.

  • Before entering the facility, visitors will participate in the MDOC’s screening process which includes a temperature check and an antigen rapid test.
  • Visitors will be asked to store their personal masks in the lockers provided and the MDOC will provide them with a new mask that must be worn during their visit.
  • The prisoner taking part in the visit will also take an antigen rapid test prior to the visit as well.
  • During visits, interactions will be modified.
  • Elevated health and safety protocols are in place and include hand sanitizer and plexiglass which serve as a divider between the prisoner and their visitor.
  • Additionally, prisoners are prohibited from physical contact with their visitors until further notice.
  • Approved visitors must schedule their visits in advance and will have a two-hour time limit. Visitors are required to schedule their visit 72 to 48 hours in advance of the scheduled visit.

Additional information on visits is available on the MDOC website HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

