Homeless shelter near Gier Park neighborhood creates discomfort among residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents who live near Gier Park contacted News 10 concerned about strangers visibly under the influence hanging around their neighborhoods. Cynthia Paschal and Christopher Barker believe it’s due to the homeless population being housed in the nearby community center.

“My ashtray came up missing. Walking up to the store and people hanging out at 6:30 in the morning or 5 o’clock. People asking you for 50 cents sometimes. Maybe a dollar,” said Barker.

Many parents whose children go to Gier Park Elementary are worried that the temporary homeless shelter is right there in their backyard.

“He doesn’t go out because he doesn’t know them. So, he will not go outside,” said Paschal.

Paschal’s child refuses to do things like jump on the trampoline or hang out in his yard because he’s afraid of the unfamiliar faces on the other side of the fence.

“Behind my fence is a woodpile and the people from the community center come over and sit and smoke and probably drink beer. They’re drinking from the bags so they don’t want you to see what they have. They go through their bags and they toss stuff all over the place,” said Cynthia Paschal.

A New Hope Associate Director Sharon Dade sympathizes with the issue and explains the community center has been a temporary shelter to hundreds of people since January. Many of the guests are there due to the pandemic.

“That is a unique situation. Really as reflective of COVID-19 that we’ve had to engage this year for the very first time. It’s a short-term effort to make sure people are safe,” said Dade.

Dade as well as Lansing Police Captain Ellery Sosebee have been working to keep the problems to a minimum in the neighborhood. After receiving the complaints, they have set up more trash bins to keep the area clean and provided consistent police surveillance on the area.

“We always talk to our guests about being good neighbors and what it looks like and what it means. We also do perimeter checks and we also have cameras. We understand the population that we’re serving and we understand our responsibility to keep it as safe as possible,” said Sharon Dade.

According to A New Hope, the residents in the community center will be transported by CATA to other shelters beginning April 14.

