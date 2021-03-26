Advertisement

Hardwood Heaven: Who has the best gym?

On Hardwood Heaven, News 10 the chance to see some of the best facilities Mid-Michigan has to offer. Vote on your favorite!
Which is the best gym in Mid-Michigan? Vote now!
Which is the best gym in Mid-Michigan? Vote now!(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether it’s hosting its last few games or one of the newer gyms in the area, stylish and functional, or a classic with lots of history: Mid-Michigan has some of the best and most unique gyms in the state.

Some have a larger capacity. Others make it feel like the chances of your team leaving with a win are slim.

On Hardwood Heaven News 10 offers the chance to see some of the best facilities Mid-Michigan has to offer, but there are many more deserving of recognition.

Now, it’s up to you to decide where each gym goes: Who will be the undisputed one seed? And who will be this year’s Cinderella story? And at the end of the season, who will be touted the best gym in Mid-Michigan?

Voting for seeds ends in a week. The Bracket will be released on Friday, April 2nd.

Who has the best gym? Pick your top 4!
Lansing Eastern
Williamston
Portland
Lansing Catholic
Mason
Charlotte
St. Johns
Haslett

Terms of service

Privacy policy

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed
TJ Bucholz has been removed from the Downtown Lansing Inc. staff and Board of Directors:
CMU launches investigation into staff reportedly linked to TJ Bucholz allegations
Associate superintendent filed complaint against Haslett Public Schools, alleging harassment and retaliation
Homeless shelter near Gier Park neighborhood creates discomfort among residents
Detour for Olympic Broil
Mayor Schor responds after Olympic Broil owner frustrated over road closure in front of restaurant

Latest News

In an otherwise empty ballpark, grounds crew members continue to keep the Seattle Mariners'...
White Sox Lose Slugger Jimenez
File image
Covid Knocks Notre Dame Out of NCAA Hockey Tourney
Members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneel together around the Black Lives Matter...
Busy Day of Trades in the NBA
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Bostic Leaving MSU Women’s Program