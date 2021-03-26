Hardwood Heaven: Who has the best gym?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether it’s hosting its last few games or one of the newer gyms in the area, stylish and functional, or a classic with lots of history: Mid-Michigan has some of the best and most unique gyms in the state.

Some have a larger capacity. Others make it feel like the chances of your team leaving with a win are slim.

On Hardwood Heaven News 10 offers the chance to see some of the best facilities Mid-Michigan has to offer, but there are many more deserving of recognition.

Now, it’s up to you to decide where each gym goes: Who will be the undisputed one seed? And who will be this year’s Cinderella story? And at the end of the season, who will be touted the best gym in Mid-Michigan?

Voting for seeds ends in a week. The Bracket will be released on Friday, April 2nd.

Who has the best gym? Pick your top 4! Lansing Eastern Williamston Portland Lansing Catholic Mason Charlotte St. Johns Haslett

