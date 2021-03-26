Advertisement

Hannah’s House looks to fill part-time house manager position

(WYMT)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hannah’s House is a Lansing-based shelter that provides care and services to homeless expectant mothers and mothers with children.

The shelter is now looking to fill a part-time house manager position quickly.

“We’re looking for someone that is a mature woman with lots of love and passion in reaching out and helping these women who need help. They would have an opportunity to love on the babies, and so we’re looking for someone that would be really kind-hearted and be able to help mentor,” said Executive Director Saundra Lawson.

Some skills needed for this role would be case management, basic cooking skills, housekeeping, and a heart for people.

Also, dependable transportation and a good driving record are a must.

For those who are interested, please send a cover letter and a resume to hannahshouselansing@gmail.com, or mail to P.O. Box 14013, Lansing, MI 48901. 

For more information, click here.

