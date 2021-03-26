Correa Says He Turned Down Lucrative Astros’ Offer

-WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says he turned down an offer for a $120 million, six-year contract covering 2022-27 and isn’t sure whether there will be a deal before his deadline of opening day next week. Correa has an $11.3 million salary this year and can become a free agent after the World Series. He says that as of now his plan is “to win another championship for the city of Houston and then explore free agency.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.