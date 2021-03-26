Advertisement

Correa Says He Turned Down Lucrative Astros’ Offer

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, left, and Houston Astros' George Springer, leap in celebration...
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, left, and Houston Astros' George Springer, leap in celebration after they defeated the Minnesota Twins 3-1 in Game 2 to clinch the American League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says he turned down an offer for a $120 million, six-year contract covering 2022-27 and isn’t sure whether there will be a deal before his deadline of opening day next week. Correa has an $11.3 million salary this year and can become a free agent after the World Series. He says that as of now his plan is “to win another championship for the city of Houston and then explore free agency.”

