Advertisement

Concerns mount over Flint Water Crisis settlement

The attorney fees could total more than $200 million.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 33,000 people have signed on to participate in the proposed $641 million Flint water settlement.

The deadline to sign up is Monday, March 29. However, there is concern this morning around how that money will be spent.

The attorney fees could total more than $200 million.

State representatives are urging the judge to limit attorney fees to 10%. Even though they cannot legally lower the fee, they are making sure the court understands their position on the issue.

But attorneys involved in the case disagree with their stance.

“We’ve been litigating aggressively to the tune of about maybe 80,000 or 90,000 hours of lawyer work time and about 10 or so million (dollars) in costs,” said law firm Napoli Shkolnik. “If they heard the caring and the attention of the judge and the special master, they would understand that no one is doing something behind their back or inappropriate.”

Attorneys with Napoli Shkolnik also said a 6% fee is normal for a lead council. That makes up roughly $50 million of that $200 million requested.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed
TJ Bucholz has been removed from the Downtown Lansing Inc. staff and Board of Directors:
CMU launches investigation into staff reportedly linked to TJ Bucholz allegations
Associate superintendent filed complaint against Haslett Public Schools, alleging harassment and retaliation
Detour for Olympic Broil
Mayor Schor responds after Olympic Broil owner frustrated over road closure in front of restaurant
Semi-rollover
Driver hospitalized after semi-rollover crash on I-69 at Lansing Road exit

Latest News

The bill will help bring internet access to rural areas.
Michigan House passes bill to improve rural internet access
Homeless shelter near Gier Park neighborhood creates discomfort among residents
Gier Park homeless shelter - VOD - clipped version
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is not considering new COVID-19 restrictions, even though case...
Michigan has 3rd highest COVID-19 rate, Gov. Whitmer not considering new restrictions
View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University.
MSU facing Friday deadline for release of Nassar documents