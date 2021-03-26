Concerns mount over Flint Water Crisis settlement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 33,000 people have signed on to participate in the proposed $641 million Flint water settlement.

The deadline to sign up is Monday, March 29. However, there is concern this morning around how that money will be spent.

The attorney fees could total more than $200 million.

State representatives are urging the judge to limit attorney fees to 10%. Even though they cannot legally lower the fee, they are making sure the court understands their position on the issue.

But attorneys involved in the case disagree with their stance.

“We’ve been litigating aggressively to the tune of about maybe 80,000 or 90,000 hours of lawyer work time and about 10 or so million (dollars) in costs,” said law firm Napoli Shkolnik. “If they heard the caring and the attention of the judge and the special master, they would understand that no one is doing something behind their back or inappropriate.”

Attorneys with Napoli Shkolnik also said a 6% fee is normal for a lead council. That makes up roughly $50 million of that $200 million requested.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.