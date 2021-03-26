Advertisement

Bob Seger to appear on Sunday’s “The Simpsons” episode

Michigan-native and Bob Segar will feel like a cartoon, rather than a number.
In Sunday's episode, we learn that Chief Wiggum’s wife is more than she seems. Meanwhile, Marge...
In Sunday's episode, we learn that Chief Wiggum’s wife is more than she seems. Meanwhile, Marge takes part in a jewel heist. Guest voice Bob Seger (right).(THE SIMPSONS/20th Television)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan-native and Bob Segar will feel like a cartoon, rather than a number.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will appear as himself in this weekend’s “Uncut Femmes” episode of “The Simpsons,” airing at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Seger will not be the only guest star for the episode. Real-life couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are also set to appear.

The plot and context for Seger’s appearance have not yet been revealed although the show synopsis says that, “We learn that Chief Wiggum’s wife is more than she seems. Meanwhile, Marge takes part in a jewel heist.”

Seger’s farewell tour wrapped in November 2019. Since then, he has made appearances only to comment on the passing of Silver Bullet Band saxophonist Alto Reed and to celebrate Detroit rock station WRIF’s 50th anniversary last month.

He released his last album, “I Knew You When,” in 2017..

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed
TJ Bucholz has been removed from the Downtown Lansing Inc. staff and Board of Directors:
CMU launches investigation into staff reportedly linked to TJ Bucholz allegations
Associate superintendent filed complaint against Haslett Public Schools, alleging harassment and retaliation
Detour for Olympic Broil
Mayor Schor responds after Olympic Broil owner frustrated over road closure in front of restaurant
Semi-rollover
Driver hospitalized after semi-rollover crash on I-69 at Lansing Road exit

Latest News

Jackson Meal Program Brings Fun and Healthy Food to Students
Jenn Carpenter, author of “Haunted Lansing” is bringing more haunted tales to REO Town.
Local author opens true crime bookstore
Miller Lite is releasing candles that bring back memories of bars, pre-pandemic.
Miller Lite releases candles scented with bar smells to support service workers
The bill will help bring internet access to rural areas.
Michigan House passes bill to improve rural internet access