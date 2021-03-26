Bob Seger to appear on Sunday’s “The Simpsons” episode

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan-native and Bob Segar will feel like a cartoon, rather than a number.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will appear as himself in this weekend’s “Uncut Femmes” episode of “The Simpsons,” airing at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Seger will not be the only guest star for the episode. Real-life couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are also set to appear.

The plot and context for Seger’s appearance have not yet been revealed although the show synopsis says that, “We learn that Chief Wiggum’s wife is more than she seems. Meanwhile, Marge takes part in a jewel heist.”

Seger’s farewell tour wrapped in November 2019. Since then, he has made appearances only to comment on the passing of Silver Bullet Band saxophonist Alto Reed and to celebrate Detroit rock station WRIF’s 50th anniversary last month.

He released his last album, “I Knew You When,” in 2017..

