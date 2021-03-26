Addressing disparities women face in the workforce

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As part of Women’s History Month, we are taking a look at gender equality and what unique barriers women in the workforce face.

Tekea Norwood, COO of Capital Area Michigan Works! says according to the 2020 Women in the Workplace report, since 2015, we’ve seen only modest signs of progress in the representation of women in the corporate pipeline. For every 100 men promoted to manager, only 85 women were promoted.

Norwood shares some ways these issues can be combated and how businesses and leaders in our region encourage and support working women.

