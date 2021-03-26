49ers Make Big Pre Draft Trade

-SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami for the No. 3 pick in next month’s draft. A person familiar with the deal says the Niners are trading their No. 12 pick along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-rounder in 2022 to get the third pick. The Dolphins then immediately traded the 12th pick, the 123rd pick and a 2022 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the No. 6 and No. 156 pick in the draft. The Eagles announced the trade. San Francisco’s trade puts the Niners in position to draft a quarterback with Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance all possibilities.

