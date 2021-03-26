Advertisement

400+ charged with COVID relief theft

More than 400 people have been charged with crimes related to theft of COVID relief funds.
More than 400 people have been charged with crimes related to theft of COVID relief funds.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hundreds of people are facing charges for crimes related to theft from federal COVID relief programs, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Prosecutors have accused 474 people of breaking the law after investigators identified more than half a billion dollars taken from relief programs using fraud.

Also charged are 120 people who prosecutors say targeted the paycheck protection program.

Another 140 people have been accused of unemployment insurance fraud since the start of the pandemic.

Justice officials are bracing for another wave in attempted fraud cases with the rollout of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS says more stimulus checks will be mailed out starting Wednesday
Paper stimulus checks have been mailed
TJ Bucholz has been removed from the Downtown Lansing Inc. staff and Board of Directors:
CMU launches investigation into staff reportedly linked to TJ Bucholz allegations
Associate superintendent filed complaint against Haslett Public Schools, alleging harassment and retaliation
Homeless shelter near Gier Park neighborhood creates discomfort among residents
Detour for Olympic Broil
Mayor Schor responds after Olympic Broil owner frustrated over road closure in front of restaurant

Latest News

A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
LIVE: Boulder Colo. mass shooting press conference; Store owner: Suspect passed check before buying gun
Barbara Higgins cradles her newborn's head in her the family home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021...
Woman who lost child to brain tumor gives birth at age 57
The city of Portland is looking to revitalize William Toan Park along the Grand River.
Portland raising money for riverfront park revitalization
The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran...
Maritime traffic jam grows outside blocked Suez Canal