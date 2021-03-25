White Sox Lose Slugger Jimenez

-UNDATED (AP) - Chicago White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez (EE’-loy HIHM’-eh-nehz) is expected to be sidelined for five to six months because of a ruptured left pectoral tendon.

Jiménez was hurt trying to make a play in the outfield during an exhibition game Tuesday and the injury has put his season in jeopardy. The 24-year-old needs surgery. Jiménez batted .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 55 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

