White Sox Lose Slugger Jimenez

Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Chicago White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez (EE’-loy HIHM’-eh-nehz) is expected to be sidelined for five to six months because of a ruptured left pectoral tendon.

Jiménez was hurt trying to make a play in the outfield during an exhibition game Tuesday and the injury has put his season in jeopardy. The 24-year-old needs surgery. Jiménez batted .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 55 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

