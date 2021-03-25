Tigers tickets officially go on sale

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As vaccines find their way to the American public, more and more of the events we once enjoyed become possible to safely undertake once more.

Now, a classic American passtime is returning: Tigers tickets have officially gone on sale for the season.

Of course, with the virus still present throughout the US, there are risks of infection for the general population. Worse, there’s a risk that a widespread infections could produce a vaccine-resistant variant of COVID-19 that would reset the world to the beginning of the pandemic timeline.

Recognizing the danger presented by COVID-19, the Tigers have taken precautions in developing a plan for fan attendance.

Spectators will be required to complete a “Gameday Wellness” survey no more than 24 hours prior to entering Comerica Park. The survey must be taken for minors as well, although guardians can complete the form on their behalf.

The Detroit Tigers are also encouraging (although not requiring) all participants, spectators, and other individuals who attend games to seek a COVID-19 test at a state or local government testing center, health care center, or other testing location 1-3 days before the gathering.

A list of MDHS COVID-19 testing sites here.

