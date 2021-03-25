Advertisement

Tesla now available by Bitcoin

If you do not have the money to buy a Tesla, how about enough bitcoin?
The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has experienced a burst of popularity recently.
The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has experienced a burst of popularity recently.(Source: CNN/file)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk says you can now buy Teslas in the US using cryptocurrency.

“Tesla is using only internal and open source software and operates Bitcoin nodes directly,” Musk said in a tweet. “Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency.”

The automaker bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin last month.

Musk said that the option to pay by bitcoin will be available outside the United States later this year.

A page on Tesla’s website explains how customers can pay for vehicles using digital currency.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

