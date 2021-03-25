Speaker Wentworth creates new rules governing employee separations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday House Speaker Jason Wentworth announced the House has adopted new, stronger rules on handling severance packages.

The rules go beyond the changes Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made for the executive branch and even further than proposed legislation on the issue would require.

“If we expect the people of Michigan to trust their government, we have to be open, honest, and transparent with their money and how we operate. No government office should be able to rely on secret deals with employees using taxpayer dollars—it’s simply not right, and we’re going to make sure it never happens in the House,” Speaker Wentworth said. “This Legislature is determined to gain the trust of the people we represent by bringing in a strong new era of openness and accountability to state government.”

Under the new House policy on severances:

Severance pay cannot exceed six weeks of compensation unless it’s part of a legal settlement that would save taxpayers money in the long run.

The House must publish an annual summary of severance agreements greater than six weeks, including dates and amounts.

The House cannot prevent employees from talking about their agreements or acknowledging the existence of the agreements.

State Rep. John Roth, of Traverse City, introduced a measure protecting taxpayers from massive severance payments such as ones recently made to former members of Gov. Whitmer’s administration.

Under Rep. John Roth’s proposed legislation:

State employee severance pay cannot exceed twelve weeks of compensation unless it’s part of a legal settlement that would save taxpayers money in the long run.

State officers will not receive severances except to settle legal claims, and even then, pay cannot exceed twelve weeks of compensation.

State offices must publish on their website a summary of severance agreements greater than 12 weeks, including dates and amounts.

The state cannot prevent employees from talking about their agreements or acknowledging the existence of the agreements.

The state cannot enter into nondisclosure agreements with state officers.

“These payments put together by Gov. Whitmer raised many ethical questions,” said Roth. “She chose to not be transparent with people like my constituents who are footing the bill for these payments, so it’s important in the future to protect their hard-earned money and establish some real ethical benchmarks. It’s simply not good business to operate this way at the state level and I’m working to fix it with this proposal. People expect a transparent state government that works for them.”

“The Governor’s recent directive did not go nearly far enough and the potential for abuse still exists. We are going to fix the problem for all of state government with Rep. Roth’s proposed legislation and then hold ourselves to an even higher standard in the House,” Speaker Wentworth said. “That is the sort of accountability and transparency the people expect of us and that will rebuild the people’s trust in their state government.”

The legislation will be referred to the House Oversight Committee for consideration.

House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Clare, today announced a new House policy for separation agreements and is backing legislation that would apply to the executive branch. pic.twitter.com/bLQ4m5ADVA — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) March 25, 2021

