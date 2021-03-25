Semi-rollover happened on I-69 at Lansing Road exit

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In Windsor Township on southbound I-69 (exit 70) at Lansing Road just before 7 p.m., a semi-rollover crash occurred on Wednesday, March 24.

At this moment, officials have not released any other information. However, an investigation is said to be underway.

