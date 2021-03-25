Advertisement

Semi-rollover happened on I-69 at Lansing Road exit

Semi-rollover
Semi-rollover(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In Windsor Township on southbound I-69 (exit 70) at Lansing Road just before 7 p.m., a semi-rollover crash occurred on Wednesday, March 24.

At this moment, officials have not released any other information. However, an investigation is said to be underway.

WILX News 10 will update this story as more information is known.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SOLD: Lansing Mall going to new owners
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer responds to Dr. Fauci’s comments on reopening the state
Person is charged with one count of Assault with Intent to Murder and one count of Weapons –...
30-year-old woman charged in shooting of 23-year-old
Ingham County passed CROWN Act
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

Whitmer vetoes bill to end virus rules without lawmakers’ OK
Local girl creates black history website
Eaton County Skilled Nursing Facility
Robotic ‘companion pets’ delivered for Eaton County nursing home residents
MSU football holds Pro Day