No CATA bus service Easter Sunday

(Rod Sanford | Holly Harper)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In observance of the Easter holiday, CATA has announced it will not operate service on Sunday, April 4. This applies to Spec-Tran, Night Owl and all CATA fixed routes that typically run on Sunday.

The Spec-Tran office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter to assist with post-holiday ride reservations. No same-day trips will be permitted. Lansing travelers may call 517-394-CATA (2282) or login to myspectran.cata.org to book a ride.

Additionally, two changes in service will go into effect on Saturday, April 3, as explained below:

  • Route 1-Downtown Lansing/Meridian Mall Final trips will depart the CATA Transportation Center at 10:40 p.m. and Meridian Mall at 11:20 p.m. Saturday service concludes for the evening when the last bus reaches the CTC at 11:55 p.m.
  • Lot Link – Service will end at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and resume at 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. The ride request line for this campus service is 517-432-8888.

All CATA services will resume at their regular time on Monday, April 5.

For more information, please contact a CATA Customer Experience Representative at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000.

