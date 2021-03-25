MDHHS implementing coronavirus vaccine fetal tissue Informed consent

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has begun implementing a provision which will require informed consent for coronavirus vaccines developed using aborted fetal cell lines. It’s part of the pandemic relief supplemental bill signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on March 9.

Fetal cell lines are made from cells that were taken from an aborted fetuses, which are then multiplied into many cells of the same kind, or “cell lines.” These can then be grown indefinitely and further multiplied, which creates lines of cells that are sometimes used for science experiments. The ones currently in use are thousands of cell generations removed from the source, which descend from cells taken in the 1970′s and 1980′s.

While Pfizer and Moderna did not make their vaccines with fetal cell lines, they did test the vaccines on those cell lines. Johnson & Johnson uses fetal cell lines in vaccine development, confirmation and production. This new policy would require that information to be disclosed to people before they were given the vaccine.

“We are pleasantly surprised Governor Whitmer didn’t issue a non-enforceability statement,” Right to Life of Michigan President Barbara Listing said. “Now we hope the provision will be properly enforced so that people are given real informed consent. Research involving aborted babies is an ongoing ethical concern, so people have a right to know if a medicine they are taking involved purposefully taking human life.”

The bill states vaccine recipients “shall be provided with information or informed if and in what manner the development of the vaccine utilized aborted fetal tissue or human embryonic stem cell derivation lines.”

Some other vaccines being researched utilize these cell lines, and others do not.

