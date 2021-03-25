Man with guns, armor at Georgia grocery store charged

(WILX) - An Atlanta man has been charged after carrying five firearms and body armor into a grocery store.

Thursday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released the mugshot and charges being brought against Rico Marley.

The 22-year-old is charged with six counts of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. He is also being charged with five counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

According to police, on Wednesday, the man went into the Publix supermarket openly carrying a rifle and entered a bathroom.

A witness alerted store management, who then called the police.

Officers arrested Marley when he came out of the bathroom, and that is when they found he had two long guns and three pistols, in addition to the armor.

Police evacuated the store and investigated a suspicious package.

The incident comes just days after a gunman killed ten people in a grocery store shooting rampage in Boulder, Colorado, and an armed attack earlier this month in Atlanta left eight people dead.

There were no reports of injury at the Atlanta grocery store.

