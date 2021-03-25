Magic Johnson receives vaccine alongside famous friends

(WILX) - On a rooftop in Los Angeles, Spartan legend Magic Johnson received a COVID-19 vaccination alongside actor/comedian Arsenio Hall and actor/activist Danny Trejo.

All three celebrities encouraged everyone to get the vaccine when they are eligible.

“I’ve been doing everything the right way, you know, wearing my mask, cleaning my hands all the time,” Johnson said. “I’ve been taking a COVID-19 test, it seems like every two weeks it seems like. But now the most important thing now is to get this vaccine and to ease my mind, I’ve done all my research and homework and I consulted my doctors and they said, this is what I should be doing. And I want to do it for me. And I want to do it for my family, but also for my community too at the same time.”

LA Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas administered the shots to Johnson, Hall and Trejo at a city-run site at USC’s University Park campus to specifically encourage people in South Los Angeles to get the vaccine.

“We got to do this cause we got to get back to normal and this is the only path to it, by the way, Donald J. Trump and Barack Obama both got this,” said Hall. “They don’t agree on nothing, but they’ve both got vaccines. So, God bless you all stay safe and let’s do this.”

Johnson received the Pfizer vaccine, while Trejo received Moderna’s and Hall received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Johnson, Trejo and Hall, dubbed the “New L.A. Dream Team’' by Garcetti.

Today I got my first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. I’m so excited to have taken one of the final steps to protect myself and my family from COVID-19! pic.twitter.com/1ZTAqtu3OZ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 24, 2021

