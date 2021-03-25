Loyola assistant coach Drew Valentine has Mid-Michigan roots

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Loyola Chicago is in the sweet 16 with an upset win over Illinois in this NCAA basketball tournament.

But, here in Lansing is where it all started for Drew Valentine. Valentine grew up playing basketball alongside his brother Denzel and his dad Carlton.

He went on to play at Oakland, be a grad assistant at Michigan State, and back to Oakland to be an assistant before landing his job at Loyola.

Ever since Drew arrived four years ago, the team has been on an upward climb.

“When I first was making recruiting calls, people didn’t really know about our school. They didn’t know about it. And now, four years from now, people know who we are on the national scale,” said Drew Valentine, Loyola University Chicago Assistant Coach.

A big part of that is because of Drew. All it took was one interview and his NBA brother already being in Chicago to take the job.

“I just loved the direction in which the program was heading. Their culture, the blue-collar work ethic, just a lot of values that aligned with myself,” said Valentine.

Him being the right fit has helped Loyola win conference titles and reach back-to-back postseasons for the first time in 55 years.

What he appreciates in a team goes back to his first role model- his dad.

“Drew knew every position and what every player needed to do. Sometimes, we’d be playing and he’d see things on the floor that I didn’t see. He would make the adjustments and I’m like ‘what are you talking about?’ and he’s like ‘dad, no. We’re going to do this over here because this is working a little bit better,’ " said Drew’s father Carl Valentine, a former Lansing Sexton coach.

He’s had the talent from a young age. His dad and Greg Kampe got him to where he is now, plus Tom Izzo --- who he learned a few things from.

“He doesn’t take days off with his energy, with his motor, with his intensity. He’s just so passionate and driven. That’s one thing that I try to do every single day with my program,” said Valentine.

Despite his achievements, he still feels he has a lot to learn.

“My passion for the game has never went away throughout my whole journey. I guess from a player to a coach. It’s just only gotten stronger. I’ve had a lot of success, young in my career. I’m still eager to learn, and I’m just as passionate as ever about the sport,” said Valentine.

This team is something special -- and so is Drew -- being able to connect with a young team as a young coach, and prepare them for a hopeful NCAA tourney run -- but he couldn’t do it without his Lansing roots.

“I will always do anything for the hometown. I love it there. Hopefully, somebody that’s watching this on the news can be inspired one day that you can make it. That ya’ll can go out and live your dreams and do things on a big level,” said Valentine.

