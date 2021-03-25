Local girl creates black history website

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson Northwest student is doing her part to educate the community on Black history.

Arianna Ferguson created a website called ‘Our Race Matters’ that provides information on Black history and highlights some of her own experiences as an African American teen.

She says the idea came about after her last high school failed to teach Black history in the classroom.

She says as she works on this project, she’s learning more as well.

“I’m very proud of my culture and I want to embrace it with not knowing a lot about it. That’s why I created a website so I could be someone that knows more about me and give people more information about it,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson says she plans to stay in the area, and attend Jackson College after graduating from high school to continue educating people.

