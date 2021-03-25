Local fundraiser surprises someone with an Easter Egg Hunt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Believe it or not but Easter is right around the corner and there is one way to celebrate with an Easter Egg Hunt that also supports an important cause.

It’s called Eggs For Hope.

It’s a fun opportunity that not only gives you a fun Easter Egg Hunt, but also raises money for the Lansing Out of Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk.

Isabella Borruso and Liz Baker are ready to ‘Egg your Yard”

But it’s not in the way you may think!

The two are putting together Eggs For Hope where they will come to your house on the days leading up to Easter and Hide Easter Eggs in your yard for you.

“As soon as people make a donation to our page, online, Google Sign up to the email, and they can sign up for a day a time and you can choose to hide the eggs, not hide the eggs, some with candy, some without candy can choose all that fun stuff,” explained Isabella.

The two couldn’t be more excited to hide eggs for the Greater Lansing Area.

“I’m super excited that we’re able to, you know, continue to bring that to people, especially because a lot of things aren’t necessarily available like that right now. So being able to bring that to somebody in their own space is really cool. And it helps benefit a really amazing cause at the same time,” added Liz.

All the money raised will go towards the Lansing Out of Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk.

“It’s a fundraising walk that we have in there, our community walks that happen throughout the entire country. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is a national nonprofit organization that funds suicide prevention, education and research. So the funds are spent on both a local and national level to bring resources to those who have been affected by suicide,” said Liz.

To sign up: https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=2395306

All payments can be made by clicking the “donate” button at team “Eggs for Hope” for Lansing Out of Darkness. Please leave your email and name when prompted and you will be directly contacted by ootdlansing@gmail.com to coordinate egg drop off.

You have until March 31st to sign up.

The eggs will be delivered between April 1-April 4th.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

