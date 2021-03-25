Lansing School District needs COVID cases down to begin in-person learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District is explaining its decision to delay in-person learning again.

The district announced Wednesday it isn’t bringing students back into the classroom until after spring break, and that could change again.

The Lansing School District is the last school district in mid-Michigan to offer in-person learning.

The district said it comes down to COVID cases and hospitalizations. Both are going up in Ingham County.

“We are ready. We just need to see essentially everyone else is ready for us to do it safely,” said Gabrielle Lawrence, Lansing School Board President. “We’ve always said our number one priority is to ensure the health and safety of our students, our staff and our students’ families.”

Lansing School District was originally supposed to start bringing students for in-person learning on March 22, but it’s pushed that date back twice now.

“Districts all over the world have been hearing the cry of parents and of students getting these kids back into the buildings. We hear that as well,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence said she’s been watching the data closely. Superintendent Sam Sinicropi told News 10 the data is reviewed every Wednesday.

Ingham County has seen COVID hospitalizations increase significantly.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said Tuesday that cases surrounding schools are primarily coming from extra-curriculars- not the classroom.

But Lawrence said since Lansing has the most students, they have to take other things into consideration neighboring schools don’t.

“When we look at districts throughout the state, clearly something is breaking down in those school buildings that is letting this virus spread so quickly from kid to kid and we don’t want to participate in that,” said Lawrence.

Sinicropi said he’s hopeful students will be back before summer break.

“I was a teacher, principal all my life. I love the controlled chaos of a school building,” said Sinicropi.

Lawrence said they hope to be in-person after spring break, but they need the public’s help.

“If people want their kids to be in school in person, people need to stay home. People need to wear a mask when they go outside,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence said staff members have had the opportunity to get vaccinated. A handful of staff members are still waiting to get their second dose.

She told News 10 if we saw a dramatic change in the metrics overnight, the district is ready to welcome students in the classrooms.

As of now, Lansing is planning on opening elementary schools on April 12.

Academies will open April 19 and high schools on April 26.

However, the district said these dates could change if the COVID situation doesn’t improve.

