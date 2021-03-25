Infection after vaccination is rare, not impossible

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study finds it is rare to get COVID-19 after being vaccinated, but it can happen.

California researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA looked at more than 36,000 health care workers who received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

A total of 379 people tested positive for COVID-19. Most cases happened within the first two weeks after the first dose. Of the more than 28,000 workers who received both doses, 37 tested positive. Only seven of the infections happened at least 15 days after the second shot.

“We were able to describe the infection rates in a real-world scenario, where vaccine roll-out coincided with a surge of infections,” coauthor Jocelyn Keehner, MD, of the University of California San Diego (UCSD), said in a UCSD news release. “We observed a low overall positivity rate among fully immunized health care workers, supporting the high protection rates of these vaccines.”

The authors estimated that the absolute risk of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 following vaccination was 1.19 percent for health care workers at UC San Diego Health and 0.97 percent at UCLA Health, both higher than the risk identified in the Moderna and Pfizer clinical trials, which were not limited to health care workers.

The report was published in the New England Journal of Medicine and can be read HERE.

