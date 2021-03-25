Home Opener For MSU Baseball

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s baseball team plays its first home game in 678 days Friday against Indiana. It’s the first of a three game series. First pitch 3:05 with 1:05pm start times for games Saturday and Sunday. Only family will be allowed to attend. MSU has a 6-6 season record and heads to Minnesota for three games the following week end, April 2-4.

