Healthcare package aimed at lower prescription costs on its way to Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A healthcare package aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs is now on the way to the state Senate.

Most of the 15 bills passed with bipartisan support in the house on Wednesday. The legislation was introduced last month to help people struggling to pay for healthcare and to improve transparency, so patients know what they are paying for.

Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth says this package of bills is long overdue.

“The people of our state are asking for it, and they deserve it.,” said Wentworth. “They shouldn’t have to worry about the cost of their healthcare. the cost of prescription drugs and choosing how they’re gonna pay for their insurance co-pays are out of pocket max, over $10,000 before their insurance even kicks in. There are several things that we can do as a state, we don’t need the federal government to weigh in.”

Two of the bills in the package only passed by a small margin. One allows for telehealth coverage with out-of-state doctors. The other bill eases the certification process for nurses who administered anesthetics.

