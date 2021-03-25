Grand River Country Club a passion project for Lugnuts’ Hicks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Next month, the Lansing Lugnuts will be switching out their baseball bats for golf clubs with the opening of the Grand River Country Club, a fun, short course inside Cooley Law School Stadium.

The idea came from Lugnuts director of retail Matt Hicks.

He says once he was given the green light from general manager Tyler Parsons, that’s when the fun started.

“I’ve always been a golfer since a very young age,” Hicks said. “That passion and a lot of passion for baseball, I just recently came up with the idea of trying to blend those passions together, and we came out with the Grand River Country Club. It pretty much just went from sketches on a napkin if you will to a full blown design of nine custom holes.”

Hicks says he thought of the idea last fall, but setting it up for April was the best bet.

“We knew we weren’t going to play baseball until May, and we had the month of April available to try something like this, so it really worked out in our favor,” he said.

It gave them time to get everything they needed.

“Golf clubs, mats, turf, lumber, and time, to build everything.”

Not to mention 7,000 golf balls.

A little extra time gave Hicks a chance to get creative with the layout.

The map, hole list and scoring system for the Lansing Lugnuts' Grand River Country Club. (Lansing Lugnuts)

“Gosh, I went through dozens of different designs for the holes, yardages, the handicapping, naming of the holes, I had some fun with that,” said Hicks.

The seventh hole - Fielder’s Choice Flop - will give players a challenging 47-yard shot and a pretty cool view.

Hicks says every player gets three shots at each hole.

That’s more chances for a hole in one, bragging rights among your friends, and a chance to win the ultimate prize.

“We have some great prizes to award for hole in ones as well, in addition to our grand champion red blazer,” said Hicks.

Tee times and more information on the course can be found here.

