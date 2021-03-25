GOP leaders respond to criticism of election overhaul bill

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An unprecedent fight to challenge the 2020 election based on unfounded allegations of fraud is now turning into a fight to overhaul the election system in Michigan.

State Senator Ed McBroom led a series of oversight committee hearings into the November election, and is one of the main sponsors of the 39 bills.

McBroom said, “As we investigated all of these things that came up, much of it due to misunderstandings or false allegations, we discovered there’s a lot of room for reform and modernization of our election law we have a lot of old laws that aren’t really prepared to handle modern voting technologies and processes.”

Even though the hearings and these bills came about from the former President’s baseless claims, McBroom claims they’re not directly tied to Donald Trump.

“Are the fruits of the investigation that occurred because of the last election? Yes,” McBroom said. “To a large extent, many of them are, but I can’t see how anybody could take one of these bills and say ‘This one is specifically because of the President.’”

Critics claim that some of the proposed requirements, like a proposed requirement for ID, would take Michigan back to the Jim Crow era of voting.

Sen. Tom Barrett, (R) Potterville, said, “Anybody who says that people cannot be expected to have a photo identification with them when they show up to vote, obviously is misunderstanding the issue and to throw out the Jim Crow thing it’s just a complete distraction from it altogether”

He continued, “It’s not to make it harder to vote, it’s to restore the integrity of our elections to make sure those that are you know in a particular community that are eligible to vote, are able to render a ballot, but those who are not eligible or not.”

Senator McBroom says there are a lot of areas he feels they can gain common ground with democrats on such as clarifying the role of poll workers and challengers with trainings.

The bills are headed to committee for approval. If passed they’ll then go to the senate floor for a vote.

