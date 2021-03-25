Advertisement

EMU facing lawsuit from 11 women

The lawsuit targets EMU, campus police, and two fraternities.
Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti
Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WILX) - 11 women suing Eastern Michigan University claiming the school “turned a blind eye” to sexual assault by students.

It alleges assaults were committed by four men between 2015 and 2020. Only three of the men are known to be among those currently facing criminal charges.

Those three men are:

  • Dustyn Durbin, 24, of Frenchtown Township, who faces charges involving nine women;
  • Thomas Hernandez, 23, of Lincoln Park;
  • and D’Angelo McWilliams, now 25 of Canton, who is a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Deputy on unpaid leave.

The suit also says the school failed to follow federal gender discrimination laws.

Specifically, the women in the lawsuit accuse:

  • Former Title IX coordinator Melody Werner of telling one of them, “it’s not even worth reporting” of her assault.
  • The university of retaliation by holding up one woman’s transcript for law school “pending litigation” until 2099. A second woman also had such a designation on her transcript.
  • Current EMU Police Chief Bob Heighes of receiving knowledge of an assault from a family member in a fraternity.
  • An EMU police officer of telling a student “nothing would happen” with prosecution because she reported an assault after two months.

In a letter to the community, Eastern Michigan University President James Smith did not specifically address the lawsuit but said sexual violence has no place at the school.

“Let me be clear: no student should suffer a sexual assault while part of our community,” he said in the message. “Worse, when one occurs and the survivor does not experience the kind of support they need and deserve, the institution must pay attention and strive tirelessly to fix whatever it was that created such an environment.

“Every student should feel comfortable using University services – and particularly our Title IX office – when they have experienced a sexual assault.”

