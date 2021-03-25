Dept. of Education weighing fully reopening schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Education is trying to get a handle on fully reopening schools as the Biden administration pledges nearly $130 billion in relief.

During a virtual summit held Wednesday, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said they need to build on what has and has not worked during the pandemic.

But COVID-19 numbers rising in the wrong direction is throwing a wrench into their plans. The highest number of states since January, 20 of them are now reporting a rise in new cases.

“Getting schools open for in-person instruction safely and as soon as possible is a top priority for CDC,” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “What concerns me is footage of spring breakers.”

Statistics from the National Center for Education say more than 45% of elementary and middle schools offer in-person learning daily.

