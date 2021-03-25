Advertisement

COVID-related fraud has cost Americans nearly $400 million

Almost 220,000 people have filed a coronavirus-related fraud report with the Federal Trade Commission since January 2020, with seniors hit the hardest.(WCAX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a year of economic crisis, COVID-related fraud cost Americans nearly $400 million.

Almost 220,000 people have filed a coronavirus-related fraud report with the Federal Trade Commission since January 2020, with seniors hit the hardest.

The Labor Department’s new website is for people whose stolen information was used to claim fraudulent unemployment benefits.

You may be a victim of unemployment identity theft if you received:

  • Mail from a government agency about an unemployment claim or payment and you did not recently file for unemployment benefits. This includes unexpected payments or debit cards and could be from any state.
  • A 1099-G tax form reflecting unemployment benefits you weren’t expecting. Box 1 on this form may show unemployment benefits you did not receive or an amount that exceeds your records for the unemployment benefits you did receive. The form itself may be from a state in which you do not live or did not file for benefits.
  • While you are still employed, a notice from your employer indicating that your employer received a request for information about an unemployment claim in your name.

In Michigan, you can report unemployment identity theft HERE or by calling 866-500-0017.

