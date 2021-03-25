Covid Knocks Notre Dame Out of NCAA Hockey Tourney

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Notre Dame’s hockey team has forfeited its upcoming game in the NCAA hockey tournament because of Covid issues. Test results Thursday morning confirmed Covid within the Irish program. Thus Boston College gets a win and advances to a regional final game, just one win needed to go to the Frozen Four. There are 16 teams in the NCAA tournament including Michigan, which opens in Fargo, North Dakota at 4pm Friday against Minnesota Duluth.

